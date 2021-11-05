Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after DA Davidson lowered their price target on the stock from $41.50 to $30.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock. Tupperware Brands traded as low as $18.53 and last traded at $18.62, with a volume of 28903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.92.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tupperware Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

Get Tupperware Brands alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands during the second quarter worth about $32,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 98.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 214.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands during the first quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.67 and a 200 day moving average of $23.44. The stock has a market cap of $907.54 million, a PE ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 2.78.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $376.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.70 million. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 7.25%. Tupperware Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tupperware Brands Company Profile (NYSE:TUP)

Tupperware Brands Corp. operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of products across multiple brands and categories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and South America. product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand, and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands.

See Also: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Tupperware Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tupperware Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.