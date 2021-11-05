Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX)

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 27,858 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 831% compared to the typical volume of 2,993 call options.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Nano-X Imaging by 273.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 3.6% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 26,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 52.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NNOX opened at $26.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.56. Nano-X Imaging has a one year low of $19.05 and a one year high of $94.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.44 and a beta of 3.42.

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). As a group, analysts expect that Nano-X Imaging will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nano-X Imaging

Nano-X Imaging Ltd., a development-stage company, develops, produces, and commercializes digital X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry worldwide. Its X-ray source is based on a novel digital MEMs semiconductor cathode. The company also develops a prototype of the Nanox.ARC, a medical imaging system incorporating its novel digital X-ray source; and Nanox.CLOUD, a companion cloud-based software that will allow for the delivery of medical screening as a service.

