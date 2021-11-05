Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for TransGlobe Energy (LON:TGL)

TransGlobe Energy (LON:TGL)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.59) target price on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of LON:TGL opened at GBX 198 ($2.59) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.44. TransGlobe Energy has a twelve month low of GBX 34.50 ($0.45) and a twelve month high of GBX 230 ($3.00). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 160.61 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 134.97. The firm has a market capitalization of £143.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.97.

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds interests in four production sharing concessions, which include West Gharib, West Bakr, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

