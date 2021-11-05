YouGov (LON:YOU) Cut to Hold at Liberum Capital

YouGov (LON:YOU) was downgraded by Liberum Capital to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 1,455 ($19.01). Liberum Capital’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 1.14% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on YOU. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,480 ($19.34) price target on shares of YouGov in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,480 ($19.34) price target on shares of YouGov in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target on shares of YouGov in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Get YouGov alerts:

YouGov stock opened at GBX 1,315 ($17.18) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £1.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,311.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,204.55. YouGov has a 12 month low of GBX 862 ($11.26) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,495 ($19.53). The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79.

YouGov plc provides online market research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Nordic countries, the Middle East, Mainland Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Data Products, Data Services, and Custom Research. The Data Products division offers syndicated data products, which are available to clients on a subscription basis.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for YouGov Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YouGov and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.