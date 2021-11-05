RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) PT Set at €520.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) has been assigned a €520.00 ($611.76) price objective by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential downside of 41.87% from the company’s previous close.

RAA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Warburg Research set a €840.00 ($988.24) price objective on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday. Baader Bank set a €635.00 ($747.06) target price on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €629.00 ($740.00) target price on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of €631.89 ($743.40).

RAA opened at €894.60 ($1,052.47) on Wednesday. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €428.33 ($503.92) and a fifty-two week high of €595.02 ($700.02). The company has a fifty day moving average of €860.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of €818.42.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. It offers SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus combi-steamers, as well as care products for combi-steamers; VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat; and ConnectedCooking connectivity solution, an online portal for the professional kitchen.

