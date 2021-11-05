Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) Given New C$51.00 Price Target at Tudor Pickering

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Tudor Pickering to C$51.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.58% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on OVV. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Monday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a C$47.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$56.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Ovintiv to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$44.27.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

TSE OVV opened at C$44.51 on Wednesday. Ovintiv has a 12 month low of C$11.97 and a 12 month high of C$50.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.72, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.62 billion and a PE ratio of -4.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$39.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$35.43.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Recommended Story: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.