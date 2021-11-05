Investors Buy Large Volume of iBio Call Options (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO)

iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 15,781 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 811% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,732 call options.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut iBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.
NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO opened at $0.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 15.74 and a current ratio of 15.74. iBio has a 52 week low of $0.72 and a 52 week high of $2.83. The firm has a market cap of $198.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.02 and a beta of -6.05.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBIO. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iBio during the first quarter worth $32,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iBio during the second quarter worth $54,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iBio during the first quarter worth $55,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iBio during the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iBio during the first quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 19.91% of the company’s stock.
About iBio
iBio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and manufacture of biotherapeutics. Its pipeline include idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, systemic sclerosis, and scleroderma. The firm operates through the Biopharmaceuticals and Bioprocessing segments. The company was founded by Robert B.
