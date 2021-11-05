Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 7,818 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,968% compared to the average volume of 378 call options.

CCRN has been the topic of several research reports. Truist raised their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $13.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

In other Cross Country Healthcare news, CFO William J. Burns sold 10,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $201,091.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Trunfio sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total value of $331,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Amundi acquired a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 65,690.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 7,226 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCRN stock opened at $26.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.11. Cross Country Healthcare has a 52-week low of $7.27 and a 52-week high of $29.45.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.26. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 3.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cross Country Healthcare will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

