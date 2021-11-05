FY2021 Earnings Forecast for A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note issued on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kerstens now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $4.16 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.92. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s FY2022 earnings at $3.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.23 billion for the quarter. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a net margin of 24.11% and a return on equity of 40.55%.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Danske raised shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. DNB Markets raised shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

AMKBY opened at $15.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $62.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.10. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $16.25.

A.P. Møller-Mærsk A/S engages in shipping, energy, transportation, offshore drilling, and retail activities. It operates through the following segments: Ocean, Logistics and Services, Terminals and Towage, and Manufacturing and Others. The Ocean segment includes global container shipping activities including strategic transhipment hubs and sale of bunker oil.

