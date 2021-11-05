FY2021 EPS Estimates for Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) Increased by Analyst

Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Franchise Group in a report issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now forecasts that the company will earn $3.80 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.46. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Franchise Group’s FY2022 earnings at $3.96 EPS.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. Franchise Group had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 27.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on FRG. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Franchise Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franchise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Aegis assumed coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.29.

Shares of Franchise Group stock opened at $44.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.51. Franchise Group has a one year low of $23.75 and a one year high of $44.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRG. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Franchise Group by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 5,407 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Franchise Group by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 435,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,730,000 after acquiring an additional 46,005 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Franchise Group by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Franchise Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 324,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,715,000 after acquiring an additional 16,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 15,298 shares during the last quarter. 73.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franchise Group Company Profile

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

