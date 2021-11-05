Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) PT Set at €21.80 by Jefferies Financial Group

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) received a €21.80 ($25.65) target price from equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 31.23% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group set a €24.20 ($28.47) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €28.80 ($33.88) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €21.00 ($24.71) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Telekom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €23.31 ($27.42).

FRA:DTE opened at €16.61 ($19.54) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €17.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €17.34. Deutsche Telekom has a 52 week low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 52 week high of €18.13 ($21.33).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

