Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) Given a €210.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €210.00 ($247.06) price objective on Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Nord/LB set a €192.00 ($225.88) target price on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €180.00 ($211.76) price objective on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €215.00 ($252.94) price objective on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carl Zeiss Meditec has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €166.43 ($195.80).

Shares of ETR:AFX opened at €185.55 ($218.29) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.18. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 12 month low of €105.40 ($124.00) and a 12 month high of €202.00 ($237.65). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €179.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is €168.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, France, Spain, India, the United Kingdom, Turkey, North Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

