Daimler (ETR:DAI) Given a €95.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on Daimler in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Warburg Research set a €101.00 ($118.82) target price on Daimler in a report on Friday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €116.00 ($136.47) target price on Daimler in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €106.00 ($124.71) target price on Daimler in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Daimler in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Daimler presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €94.14 ($110.76).

ETR:DAI opened at €87.00 ($102.35) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72. Daimler has a twelve month low of €47.76 ($56.18) and a twelve month high of €88.24 ($103.81). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €76.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €75.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.66.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

