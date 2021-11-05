HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) Given a €107.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €107.00 ($125.88) target price on HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on HFG. Kepler Capital Markets set a €103.60 ($121.88) price objective on HelloFresh in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €109.00 ($128.24) price target on HelloFresh in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) price target on HelloFresh in a research note on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on HelloFresh in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on HelloFresh in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €90.79 ($106.81).

Get HelloFresh alerts:

ETR:HFG opened at €88.34 ($103.93) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.99. HelloFresh has a one year low of €38.02 ($44.73) and a one year high of €97.38 ($114.56). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €83.89 and a 200-day moving average price of €80.42.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for HelloFresh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HelloFresh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.