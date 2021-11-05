ENI (ETR:ENI) Given a €13.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on ENI (ETR:ENI) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ENI has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €15.00 ($17.65) price objective on shares of ENI in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.70 ($16.12) price target on shares of ENI in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) price target on shares of ENI in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.50 ($17.06) price target on shares of ENI in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.00 ($18.82) price target on shares of ENI in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ENI has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €13.13 ($15.44).

Get ENI alerts:

Shares of ETR ENI opened at €12.55 ($14.77) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.01, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $44.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.31. ENI has a 1 year low of €5.95 ($7.00) and a 1 year high of €12.49 ($14.69). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €11.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €10.64.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.