StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

StorageVault Canada Inc. (CVE:SVI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after National Bankshares raised their price target on the stock from C$6.50 to C$7.50. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock. StorageVault Canada traded as high as C$6.67 and last traded at C$6.37, with a volume of 115990 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.42.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$5.25 to C$6.40 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.00 to C$7.25 in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James set a C$6.50 price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.25 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 681.90, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of C$2.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -68.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.80 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.12.

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$51.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$44.90 million. On average, analysts forecast that StorageVault Canada Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

