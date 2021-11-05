Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) & DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Financial Comparison

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) and DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Xponential Fitness alerts:

This table compares Xponential Fitness and DraftKings’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xponential Fitness N/A N/A N/A DraftKings -118.88% -55.33% -34.11%

This is a summary of current recommendations for Xponential Fitness and DraftKings, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xponential Fitness 0 0 7 1 3.13 DraftKings 1 6 20 0 2.70

Xponential Fitness presently has a consensus price target of $16.79, indicating a potential downside of 2.41%. DraftKings has a consensus price target of $68.30, indicating a potential upside of 52.87%. Given DraftKings’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe DraftKings is more favorable than Xponential Fitness.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.0% of Xponential Fitness shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.2% of DraftKings shares are owned by institutional investors. 62.0% of DraftKings shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Xponential Fitness and DraftKings’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xponential Fitness N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A DraftKings $614.53 million 29.32 -$1.23 billion ($2.76) -16.19

Xponential Fitness has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DraftKings.

Summary

Xponential Fitness beats DraftKings on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Xponential Fitness

Xponential Fitness Inc. is a curator of boutique fitness brands across multiple verticals. The company built and curated a diversified platform of boutique fitness brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running and yoga. Its portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, AKT, YogaSix and STRIDE. Xponential Fitness Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc. operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products. The company distributes its product offerings through various channels, including traditional websites and direct app downloads, as well as direct-to-consumer digital platforms, such as the Apple App store and the Google Play store. DraftKings Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Xponential Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xponential Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.