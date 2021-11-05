KeyCorp Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ON Semiconductor in a report released on Monday, November 1st. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $2.82 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.55. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ON Semiconductor’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. ON Semiconductor’s revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ON. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ON Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.59.

ON opened at $59.86 on Wednesday. ON Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $25.99 and a twelve month high of $59.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.78.

In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total transaction of $242,885.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $451,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,562 shares of company stock valued at $1,201,077 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Breakline Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,501,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 582.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 151,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,300,000 after purchasing an additional 129,672 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 12,482 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 430.6% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 60,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 48,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 121.7% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,403,000 after acquiring an additional 137,247 shares in the last quarter. 90.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

