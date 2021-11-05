Head-To-Head Analysis: Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) and Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z)

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) and Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Priority Technology has a beta of 0.23, indicating that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zillow Group has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Priority Technology and Zillow Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Priority Technology 6.01% N/A -11.69% Zillow Group -4.36% -3.14% -2.04%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.7% of Priority Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.7% of Zillow Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 85.4% of Priority Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.6% of Zillow Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Priority Technology and Zillow Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Priority Technology 0 0 3 0 3.00 Zillow Group 0 5 5 0 2.50

Priority Technology presently has a consensus price target of $15.75, indicating a potential upside of 167.86%. Zillow Group has a consensus price target of $166.29, indicating a potential upside of 146.42%. Given Priority Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Priority Technology is more favorable than Zillow Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Priority Technology and Zillow Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Priority Technology $404.34 million 1.01 $25.66 million ($0.86) -6.84 Zillow Group $3.34 billion 5.12 -$162.12 million N/A N/A

Priority Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Zillow Group.

Summary

Priority Technology beats Zillow Group on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Priority Technology

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. is a provider of merchant acquiring and commercial payments solutions with a platform of micro services that activate and monetize vertically specialized merchant networks. It offers unique product capabilities to businesses, enterprises and distribution partners such as retail independent sales organizations, financial institutions, wholesale ISOs, and independent software vendors in the United States. The company operates through three reportable segments: Consumer Payments, Commercial Payments, and Integrated Partners. The Consumer Payments represents consumer-related services and offerings including merchant acquiring and transaction processing services including the proprietary MX enterprise suite. The Commercial Payments represents services provided to certain enterprise customers, including outsourced sales force to those customers and accounts payable automation services to commercial customers. The Integrated Partners represents payment adjacent services that are provided primarily to the health care and residential real estate industries. The company was founded on April 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, GA.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc. engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions. The Homes segment includes Zillow Group’s buying and selling of homes directly. The Mortgages segment includes advertising sold to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals, mortgage originations through MLOA and the sale of mortgages on the secondary market, as well as Mortech mortgage software solutions. The company was founded by Richard N. Barton and Lloyd D. Frink in December 2004 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

