Analysts Anticipate Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $160.19 Million

Brokerages expect Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) to post $160.19 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Employers’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $163.07 million and the lowest is $157.30 million. Employers reported sales of $191.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Employers will report full year sales of $657.39 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $648.40 million to $666.37 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $661.77 million, with estimates ranging from $652.70 million to $670.85 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Employers.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $168.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.92 million. Employers had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 6.75%. Employers’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Employers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Employers by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 484,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,719,000 after purchasing an additional 7,675 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Employers by 20.0% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 9,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Employers by 4.1% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,706,000 after buying an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Employers by 8.4% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 118,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,078,000 after buying an additional 9,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Employers by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,108,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,043,000 after buying an additional 93,670 shares in the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EIG opened at $39.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.18 and a 200 day moving average of $41.08. Employers has a fifty-two week low of $30.19 and a fifty-two week high of $43.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Employers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

About Employers

Employers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of workers compensation products and services. It operates through following segments: Employers and Cerity. The Employers segment is defines as traditional business offered under EMPLOYERS brand name through agents. The Cerity segment is defined as business offered under Cerity brand name, which includes direct-to-customer business.

