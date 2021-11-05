Air Canada (TSE:AC) Price Target Lowered to C$24.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 3.23% from the company’s current price.

AC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets set a C$25.45 price objective on Air Canada in a research note on Monday, July 26th. ATB Capital set a C$25.45 price target on Air Canada in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$33.00 price target on shares of Air Canada in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank increased their price target on Air Canada from C$28.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cormark set a C$25.45 price target on Air Canada in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$28.56.

Shares of Air Canada stock opened at C$24.80 on Wednesday. Air Canada has a 12-month low of C$15.30 and a 12-month high of C$31.00. The stock has a market cap of C$8.87 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,209.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$23.50 and its 200-day moving average is C$24.89.

In other Air Canada news, Senior Officer Arielle Meloul-Wechsler sold 7,023 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.51, for a total transaction of C$165,110.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$215,469.15.

About Air Canada

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

