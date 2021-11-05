Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Lifted to “Buy” at Desjardins

Desjardins upgraded shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has C$2.75 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cowen reissued an underperform rating on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.85 to C$2.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from C$1.15 to C$2.35 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.35 to C$1.80 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$2.17.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock opened at C$2.04 on Monday. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 52-week low of C$0.28 and a 52-week high of C$2.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$1.92 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 0.93.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

