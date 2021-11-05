Cormark Lowers Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) Price Target to C$93.00

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) had its target price cut by Cormark from C$100.00 to C$93.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.21 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$86.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. National Bank Financial downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform overweight rating and set a C$97.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$90.00 to C$92.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a C$91.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$63.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$93.20.

TSE AEM opened at C$65.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$15.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52 week low of C$62.28 and a 52 week high of C$109.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$68.93 and a 200-day moving average price of C$76.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.80%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

