William Blair Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) – William Blair upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for IDEXX Laboratories in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $8.36 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $8.34. William Blair also issued estimates for IDEXX Laboratories’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.21 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Guggenheim lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $643.80.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $639.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $651.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $625.00. IDEXX Laboratories has a twelve month low of $421.15 and a twelve month high of $706.95.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.15. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 106.60% and a net margin of 24.14%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.69 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1,050.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 34.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 2,402 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $679.58, for a total value of $1,632,351.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $678.00, for a total value of $187,128.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,928 shares of company stock valued at $3,365,724. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

