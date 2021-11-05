Kemper Co. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($1.96) Per Share (NYSE:KMPR)

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kemper in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now expects that the insurance provider will earn ($1.96) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.74). Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Kemper’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.54 EPS.

KMPR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet lowered Kemper from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Kemper from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

NYSE KMPR opened at $62.34 on Wednesday. Kemper has a 1-year low of $59.65 and a 1-year high of $83.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.99 and a 200-day moving average of $71.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 53.74 and a beta of 0.69.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($1.12). Kemper had a return on equity of 0.41% and a net margin of 1.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kemper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Kemper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Kemper during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kemper during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Kemper during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Kemper news, Director George N. Cochran purchased 1,500 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.17 per share, for a total transaction of $99,255.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.87%.

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

