Colliers Securities Comments on Semler Scientific, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SMLR)

Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR) – Stock analysts at Colliers Securities dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Semler Scientific in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $2.47 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.74. Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $181.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Semler Scientific alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SMLR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Semler Scientific from a “d-” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Semler Scientific from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Semler Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Semler Scientific from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Semler Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.50.

Shares of SMLR opened at $117.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $794.14 million, a PE ratio of 45.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.76. Semler Scientific has a 1 year low of $61.99 and a 1 year high of $153.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.07.

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). Semler Scientific had a return on equity of 60.38% and a net margin of 39.41%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMLR. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Semler Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Semler Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth $2,237,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Semler Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth $986,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Semler Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth $2,103,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Semler Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth $1,380,000. 10.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Semler Scientific news, CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.01, for a total value of $161,262.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $672,100. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Semler Scientific Company Profile

Semler Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of technology and software solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness of healthcare providers. Its multi-test service platform, WellChec, comprehensively evaluate its customers patients for chronic disease, including heart attacks and strokes, using its QuantaFlo product as well as other tests.

See Also: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Semler Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semler Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.