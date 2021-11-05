Piper Sandler Weighs in on QCR Holdings, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:QCRH)

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) – Analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of QCR in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $6.19 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.71. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for QCR’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.06 EPS.

Get QCR alerts:

QCRH has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of QCR from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

QCR stock opened at $59.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $937.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. QCR has a 1 year low of $31.74 and a 1 year high of $59.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.48.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.31. QCR had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 15.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of QCR by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 35,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,426 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in QCR during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,929,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in QCR during the third quarter valued at approximately $514,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in QCR during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,139,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in QCR during the third quarter valued at approximately $252,000. 68.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. QCR’s payout ratio is presently 6.06%.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of the firm’s subsidiary banks namely Quad City Bank & Trust Co, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co, Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management and investment management and advisory services.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for QCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.