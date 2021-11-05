Gibson Energy Inc. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.96 Per Share (TSE:GEI)

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Gibson Energy in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 1st. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.01. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$1.67 billion for the quarter.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on GEI. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$25.00 target price on shares of Gibson Energy in a research report on Tuesday. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$23.00 target price on shares of Gibson Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. CSFB set a C$25.00 target price on shares of Gibson Energy and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$24.00 price target on shares of Gibson Energy in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$23.00 price target on shares of Gibson Energy in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gibson Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$24.36.

TSE GEI opened at C$23.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$23.48 and its 200 day moving average price is C$23.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29. Gibson Energy has a 12 month low of C$17.60 and a 12 month high of C$26.98.

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

