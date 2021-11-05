Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Trading Up 6.8% Following Strong Earnings

Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) shares rose 6.8% on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $24.99 and last traded at $24.99. Approximately 285 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 78,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.40.

The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.47. Oportun Financial had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 8.64%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

OPRT has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Oportun Financial in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oportun Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Oportun Financial in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Oportun Financial from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oportun Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.40.

In other news, insider Patrick Kirscht sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total transaction of $49,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 142,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,520,661.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Jonathan Aaron Coblentz sold 2,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $51,969.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,479.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,205 shares of company stock valued at $459,185. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPRT. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Oportun Financial by 36.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Oportun Financial by 96,000.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 6,720 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Oportun Financial in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Oportun Financial in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Oportun Financial in the third quarter valued at about $242,000. 70.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $712.39 million, a P/E ratio of 61.95 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.16.

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

