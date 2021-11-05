Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird cut shares of Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $42.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $47.17. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

BAC has been the topic of several other research reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Bank of America from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Odeon Capital Group raised Bank of America from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a market perform rating and a $43.87 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.04.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $47.33 on Monday. Bank of America has a one year low of $23.85 and a one year high of $48.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.53.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of America will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.92%.

In other news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $4,965,038.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 138.9% during the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

