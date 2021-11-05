HSBC Upgrades MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) to Buy

HSBC upgraded shares of MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MTUAY. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded MTU Aero Engines from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded MTU Aero Engines from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale raised MTU Aero Engines from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MTU Aero Engines currently has an average rating of Hold.

MTUAY opened at $110.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.03 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.29. MTU Aero Engines has a 1-year low of $97.24 and a 1-year high of $134.70.

MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment develops, manufactures, assembles and delivers commercial and military engines and components.

