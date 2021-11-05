TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Cut to Underweight at Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $30.00 price target on the travel company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $48.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on TRIP. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on TripAdvisor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho cut their price objective on TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on TripAdvisor from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TripAdvisor presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.88.

NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $32.48 on Monday. TripAdvisor has a 52 week low of $19.65 and a 52 week high of $64.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.25 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.52.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The travel company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 38.56% and a negative return on equity of 27.90%. The business had revenue of $235.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TripAdvisor will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kanika Soni sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRIP. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of TripAdvisor during the 1st quarter worth about $267,786,000. Contour Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TripAdvisor during the 1st quarter worth about $106,660,000. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TripAdvisor during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,430,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,666,988 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $389,579,000 after purchasing an additional 944,748 shares during the period. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,658,000. 76.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TripAdvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

