Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Price Target Cut to 135.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from 139.00 to 135.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on DNKEY. Nordea Equity Research lowered Danske Bank A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays downgraded Danske Bank A/S from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a 95.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Danske Bank A/S to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from 118.00 to 120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $117.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS DNKEY opened at $8.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.00. Danske Bank A/S has a 1-year low of $7.09 and a 1-year high of $10.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.97.

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. Danske Bank A/S had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 24.14%.

Danske Bank A/S Company Profile

Danske Bank A/S engages in the provision of services in the fields of banking, mortgage finance, insurance, pension, real-estate brokerage, asset management and trading in fixed income products, foreign exchange, and equities. It operates through the following segments: Banking DK, Banking Nordic, Corporates & Institutions, Wealth Management, Northern Ireland, Non-Core, and Other Activities.

