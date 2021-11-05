The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER) Short Interest Update

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,020,000 shares, an increase of 18.1% from the September 30th total of 1,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Alkaline Water in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTER opened at $1.68 on Friday. The Alkaline Water has a 12-month low of $0.93 and a 12-month high of $2.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $159.14 million, a PE ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 1.96.

The Alkaline Water (NASDAQ:WTER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The Alkaline Water had a negative net margin of 44.76% and a negative return on equity of 323.46%. The company had revenue of $14.11 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Alkaline Water will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Alkaline Water Company Profile

The Alkaline Water Co, Inc engages in the business of distributing, marketing and selling of bottled alkaline water in the Untied States of America. It offers retail consumers bottled alkaline water in 1-gallon, 3-liter, 1.5-liter, 1-liter, 700ml, and 500ml sizes under the trade name Alkaline88. The firm also offers retail consumers flavor infused bottled water in the 500-milliliter size in six flavors: Raspberry, Watermelon, Lemon, Lemon Lime, Peach Mango, and Blood Orange.

