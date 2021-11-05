FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. 42,537 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 864,511 shares.The stock last traded at $37.60 and had previously closed at $38.63.

The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.08. FOX had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.66%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FOX. Guggenheim raised FOX to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

In related news, COO John Nallen sold 22,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $841,355.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 222,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,292,881.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch purchased 157,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.00 per share, with a total value of $5,813,144.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 141,646 shares of company stock valued at $5,246,658. 19.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in FOX by 5.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,310,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,326,000 after purchasing an additional 125,487 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in FOX in the first quarter worth about $3,616,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in FOX by 2.1% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 31,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in FOX in the second quarter worth about $2,079,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in FOX by 10.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 279,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,709,000 after purchasing an additional 26,875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.79. The stock has a market cap of $22.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.17.

FOX Company Profile (NASDAQ:FOX)

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

