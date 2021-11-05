Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $37.94, but opened at $35.76. Schweitzer-Mauduit International shares last traded at $35.88, with a volume of 876 shares.

The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.13). Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 5.16%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.80 and a 200-day moving average of $39.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.11.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Company Profile

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc engages in the provision of performance materials, including papers, nets and films. It operates through the Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials and Structures segments. The Engineered Papers segment manufactures lightweight specialty papers used in manufacturing banded papers used in the production of lower ignition propensity, cigarettes, and premium specialized papers such as low volume specialized commercial and industrial commodity paper grades.

