180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a decrease of 16.2% from the September 30th total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:TURN opened at $7.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.26 and its 200 day moving average is $7.59. 180 Degree Capital has a 1 year low of $4.98 and a 1 year high of $8.64.

In related news, President Daniel B. Wolfe purchased 3,800 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.39 per share, with a total value of $28,082.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin Rendino purchased 20,000 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.48 per share, with a total value of $149,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 410,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,070,899.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 47,481 shares of company stock valued at $350,181 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in 180 Degree Capital by 18,097.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 143,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 142,424 shares in the last quarter. Raffles Associates LP increased its position in 180 Degree Capital by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 226,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in 180 Degree Capital by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 651,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,253,000 after buying an additional 11,151 shares in the last quarter. 30.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

180 Degree Capital Corp. invests in companies located in the United states. The fund focuses on companies operating in the fields of interdisciplinary life sciences companies such as electronics, physics, materials science, chemistry, information technology, engineering and mathematics. It provides financing for seed, early and later stage capital requirements.

