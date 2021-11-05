Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) Receives Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) in a report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $19.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:HTGC opened at $17.89 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.12. Hercules Capital has a 52 week low of $11.24 and a 52 week high of $18.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.
Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 113.31% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The company had revenue of $70.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Hercules Capital’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Hercules Capital will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTGC. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Hercules Capital by 169.9% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Hercules Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hercules Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Hercules Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Hercules Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.91% of the company’s stock.
Hercules Capital Company Profile
Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.
