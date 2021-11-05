Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) Receives Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) in a report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $19.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HTGC opened at $17.89 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.12. Hercules Capital has a 52 week low of $11.24 and a 52 week high of $18.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 113.31% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The company had revenue of $70.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Hercules Capital’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Hercules Capital will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.09%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTGC. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Hercules Capital by 169.9% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Hercules Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hercules Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Hercules Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Hercules Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.91% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

See Also: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.