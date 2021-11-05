Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,340,000 shares, a decrease of 16.4% from the September 30th total of 2,800,000 shares. Currently, 10.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 252,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.3 days.
Shares of TRIT stock opened at $5.69 on Friday. Triterras has a one year low of $4.68 and a one year high of $15.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.95.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley cut shares of Triterras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Triterras from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.
Triterras Company Profile
Triterras, Inc operates as a fintech company. It operates Kratos, a commodity trading and trade finance platforms that connects and enables commodity traders to trade and source capital from lenders directly online. The company is headquartered in Singapore.
Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?
Receive News & Ratings for Triterras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triterras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.