Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,340,000 shares, a decrease of 16.4% from the September 30th total of 2,800,000 shares. Currently, 10.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 252,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.3 days.

Shares of TRIT stock opened at $5.69 on Friday. Triterras has a one year low of $4.68 and a one year high of $15.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.95.

Get Triterras alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley cut shares of Triterras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Triterras from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Triterras by 200.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Triterras in the first quarter worth about $86,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Triterras in the second quarter worth about $100,000. Wade G W & Inc. bought a new position in Triterras in the second quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Triterras in the second quarter worth about $141,000. 8.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Triterras Company Profile

Triterras, Inc operates as a fintech company. It operates Kratos, a commodity trading and trade finance platforms that connects and enables commodity traders to trade and source capital from lenders directly online. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Triterras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triterras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.