Reviewing Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) & XL Fleet (NYSE:XL)

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) and XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.7% of Gentherm shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.2% of XL Fleet shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Gentherm shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.6% of XL Fleet shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Gentherm and XL Fleet, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gentherm 2 0 6 0 2.50 XL Fleet 0 2 0 0 2.00

Gentherm currently has a consensus price target of $93.17, indicating a potential upside of 14.71%. XL Fleet has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 62.75%. Given XL Fleet’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe XL Fleet is more favorable than Gentherm.

Profitability

This table compares Gentherm and XL Fleet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gentherm 9.88% 19.02% 12.41% XL Fleet N/A -12.25% -8.17%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Gentherm and XL Fleet’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gentherm $913.10 million 2.96 $59.69 million $2.29 35.47 XL Fleet $20.34 million 37.89 -$60.61 million N/A N/A

Gentherm has higher revenue and earnings than XL Fleet.

Risk & Volatility

Gentherm has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, XL Fleet has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Gentherm beats XL Fleet on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm, Inc. engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products. The Medical segment includes global power technologies business, and research and development division. The company was founded by Lon E. Bell in 1991 and is headquartered in Northville, MI.

XL Fleet Company Profile

XL Fleet Corp. provides fleet electrification solutions for commercial vehicles in North America. Its products include hybrid electric drive systems are comprised of an electric motor that is mounted onto the vehicle's drive shaft, an inverter motor controller, and a lithium-ion battery pack to store energy to be used for propulsion; plug-in hybrid electric drive system, which offers a more significant MPG and emissions improvement than the hybrid system, while enabling customers to plug in their vehicles to a level 1 or level 2 charging station. In addition, the company offers charging and power management solutions, and Electrification-as-a-Service, which would finance and manage vehicles, powertrains, charging systems, on-site power, and energy storage systems while charging customers on a usage and time basis. It also offers XL Link, an electrification analytics platform. The company offers its products under the brand names of XLH, XL Plug-In, XLP, XL GRID, and XL ELECTRIC. It serves end-use customer base comprising Fortune 500 corporate enterprises, public utilities, and various municipalities. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

