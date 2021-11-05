Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on WestRock’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:WRK)

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of WestRock in a research report issued on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $3.09 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.35. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for WestRock’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

Get WestRock alerts:

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on WestRock from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Truist started coverage on WestRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on WestRock from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities started coverage on WestRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.42.

NYSE WRK opened at $47.97 on Wednesday. WestRock has a fifty-two week low of $37.05 and a fifty-two week high of $62.03. The stock has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.12 and a 200-day moving average of $52.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WRK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of WestRock by 52.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,547,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,485,912,000 after purchasing an additional 9,777,300 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of WestRock by 112.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,820,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $300,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081,506 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of WestRock during the second quarter worth about $69,936,000. Atlantic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WestRock during the second quarter worth about $59,496,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of WestRock by 36.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,002,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $213,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,295 shares in the last quarter. 81.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This is an increase from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. WestRock’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

About WestRock

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

Featured Article: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.