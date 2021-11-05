Reviewing Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) & Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC)

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) and Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Stagwell alerts:

This table compares Stagwell and Omnicom Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stagwell -17.26% N/A -13.72% Omnicom Group 9.79% 36.95% 5.25%

Stagwell has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Omnicom Group has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Stagwell and Omnicom Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stagwell 0 0 0 0 N/A Omnicom Group 1 2 2 0 2.20

Omnicom Group has a consensus target price of $83.67, indicating a potential upside of 23.71%. Given Omnicom Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Omnicom Group is more favorable than Stagwell.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.2% of Omnicom Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.8% of Stagwell shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Omnicom Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Stagwell and Omnicom Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stagwell $1.20 billion 0.64 -$228.97 million N/A N/A Omnicom Group $13.17 billion 1.09 $945.40 million $5.05 13.39

Omnicom Group has higher revenue and earnings than Stagwell.

Summary

Omnicom Group beats Stagwell on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Stagwell Company Profile

Stagwell, Inc. operates as media and public relations agency. It delivers brands that connecting culture-moving creativity with technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific. The company was founded by Maxwell Dane in 1944 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Stagwell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stagwell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.