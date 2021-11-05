Wajax (TSE:WJX) Price Target Raised to C$28.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Wajax (TSE:WJX) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential downside of 3.28% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Wajax from C$31.00 to C$32.50 in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Wajax from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Wajax from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Wajax stock opened at C$28.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$23.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$22.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.97, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$623.32 million and a PE ratio of 12.77. Wajax has a 12-month low of C$14.08 and a 12-month high of C$29.27.

Wajax (TSE:WJX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.53 by C$0.22. The business had revenue of C$446.05 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Wajax will post 2.4699999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Wajax

Wajax Corporation, an integrated distribution company, provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers construction and material-handling equipment; industrial products, such as bearings, bulk material handling, filtration, fluid handling, hydraulics, instrumentation, pneumatics, power transmissions, and safety and mill supplies, as well as sealing, belting, lubricants, and hydraulic hoses; cages and partitions, guarding and barriers, lockers, cabinets, workstations, rack accessories and protections, racking, shelving, and storage platforms; power generation solutions; crane and utility equipment, which includes aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; and forestry equipment, such as wood chippers, feller bunchers and heads, flail debarkers, forwarders, grinders, log loaders, skidders, track harvesters, and wheel harvesters.

