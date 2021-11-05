Wajax (TSE:WJX) Price Target Raised to C$28.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Wajax (TSE:WJX) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential downside of 3.28% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Wajax from C$31.00 to C$32.50 in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Wajax from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Wajax from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday.
Wajax stock opened at C$28.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$23.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$22.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.97, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$623.32 million and a PE ratio of 12.77. Wajax has a 12-month low of C$14.08 and a 12-month high of C$29.27.
About Wajax
Wajax Corporation, an integrated distribution company, provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers construction and material-handling equipment; industrial products, such as bearings, bulk material handling, filtration, fluid handling, hydraulics, instrumentation, pneumatics, power transmissions, and safety and mill supplies, as well as sealing, belting, lubricants, and hydraulic hoses; cages and partitions, guarding and barriers, lockers, cabinets, workstations, rack accessories and protections, racking, shelving, and storage platforms; power generation solutions; crane and utility equipment, which includes aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; and forestry equipment, such as wood chippers, feller bunchers and heads, flail debarkers, forwarders, grinders, log loaders, skidders, track harvesters, and wheel harvesters.
