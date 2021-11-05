Financial Comparison: Cortland Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLDB) versus First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG)

Cortland Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLDB) and First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Cortland Bancorp and First Savings Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cortland Bancorp 28.18% 12.02% 1.21% First Savings Financial Group 15.92% 17.17% 1.65%

Cortland Bancorp has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Savings Financial Group has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cortland Bancorp and First Savings Financial Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cortland Bancorp $34.45 million 3.60 $8.26 million N/A N/A First Savings Financial Group $185.70 million 1.08 $29.57 million $4.12 6.82

First Savings Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Cortland Bancorp.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cortland Bancorp and First Savings Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cortland Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A First Savings Financial Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

First Savings Financial Group has a consensus price target of $26.67, suggesting a potential downside of 5.07%. Given First Savings Financial Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe First Savings Financial Group is more favorable than Cortland Bancorp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.9% of Cortland Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.7% of First Savings Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 12.3% of Cortland Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.1% of First Savings Financial Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Cortland Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. First Savings Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. First Savings Financial Group pays out 11.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cortland Bancorp has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years. Cortland Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

First Savings Financial Group beats Cortland Bancorp on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cortland Bancorp

Cortland Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and retail banking services through its subsidiary, The Cortland Savings and Banking Company. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, commercial, mortgage and installment loans, night depository, automated teller services, safe deposit boxes, and other miscellaneous services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Cortland, OH.

About First Savings Financial Group

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. operates as a savings and loans holding company for First Savings Bank FSB, a federally chartered savings bank. The firm operates as a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its primary market area. It operates through the following segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. The Core Banking segment engages in residential, commercial and consumer loans. The SBA Lending segment focuses on net gains on sales of loans and net interest income as its primary sources of revenue. The Mortgage Banking segment originates residential mortgage loans and sells it in the secondary market. The company was founded in May 2008 and is headquartered in Jeffersonville, IN.

