Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for SNC-Lavalin Group Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:SNC)

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC) – Raymond James reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now forecasts that the company will earn $1.20 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.60. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for SNC-Lavalin Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ATB Capital cut their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$43.00 to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Monday. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$40.00 price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$42.69.

SNC stock opened at C$32.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.73 billion and a PE ratio of 343.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$35.00 and its 200-day moving average is C$32.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.57, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.84. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 1 year low of C$19.13 and a 1 year high of C$38.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 11th. SNC-Lavalin Group’s payout ratio is 84.21%.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

