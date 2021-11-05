CSFB Trims TransAlta (TSE:TA) Target Price to C$17.50

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) had its target price lowered by CSFB from C$18.00 to C$17.50 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

TA has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating on shares of TransAlta in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Scotiabank raised their price target on TransAlta from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a C$14.00 price target on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on TransAlta to C$17.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on TransAlta to C$13.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$15.81.

TSE:TA opened at C$13.79 on Monday. TransAlta has a one year low of C$8.21 and a one year high of C$14.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of C$3.74 billion and a PE ratio of -10.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.02 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.41.

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$619.00 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that TransAlta will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. TransAlta’s payout ratio is -13.82%.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

