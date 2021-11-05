Analysts Issue Forecasts for Bruker Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Bruker in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $2.08 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.93. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bruker’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

BRKR has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Bruker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on Bruker from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Bruker from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.30.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKR opened at $81.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.25. Bruker has a one year low of $44.88 and a one year high of $92.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.57.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. Bruker had a return on equity of 32.27% and a net margin of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $608.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Bruker news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 71,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total transaction of $6,001,725.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 26.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRKR. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 394.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Bruker by 1,063.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 547 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bruker by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 578 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Bruker by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 848 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Bruker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.95% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

