TFI International (TSE:TFII) Price Target Raised to C$153.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

TFI International (TSE:TFII) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada to C$153.00 in a research report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TFII. National Bankshares upped their target price on TFI International from C$158.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a C$94.00 target price on shares of TFI International in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Cormark upped their target price on TFI International from C$135.00 to C$155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on TFI International to C$160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on TFI International to C$154.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TFI International has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$126.83.

Shares of TSE TFII opened at C$141.89 on Monday. TFI International has a 12 month low of C$61.40 and a 12 month high of C$148.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$138.29 and a 200-day moving average of C$125.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.40%.

In other TFI International news, Director Alain Bédard sold 35,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$141.47, for a total value of C$5,001,919.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,165,144 shares in the company, valued at C$589,255,417.11. In the last quarter, insiders sold 100,712 shares of company stock valued at $14,304,279.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

