FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Issued By Piper Sandler

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.91) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.78). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Saturday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Oilfield Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.57.

Shares of LBRT stock opened at $12.50 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 1 year low of $6.71 and a 1 year high of $17.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 2.83.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.10). Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $653.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS.

In other Liberty Oilfield Services news, CFO Michael Stock sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $434,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,120,727 shares in the company, valued at $11,319,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total transaction of $633,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 625,300 shares of company stock valued at $8,141,252 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LBRT. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 72.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 18,362 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 23.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,331,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,028,000 after acquiring an additional 256,092 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 9.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 876,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,893,000 after buying an additional 72,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 7.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 375,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,244,000 after buying an additional 25,323 shares in the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

