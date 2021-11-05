Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.50.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

In other news, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 2,142 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $153,602.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the 3rd quarter worth $233,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $562,000. Verity & Verity LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $254,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $638,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 287,173 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,767,000 after buying an additional 3,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MC opened at $76.12 on Friday. Moelis & Company has a fifty-two week low of $36.53 and a fifty-two week high of $77.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.21.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $490.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.49 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 95.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $3.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This is a boost from Moelis & Company’s previous None dividend of $2.20. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.47%.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

Featured Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.